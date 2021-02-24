Gnosis (GNO) Price Hits $132.88 on Top Exchanges

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $199.93 million and $5.19 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for approximately $132.88 or 0.00263896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.41 or 0.00723725 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00038186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00059989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

GNO is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.