GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,628,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $310,483.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,669,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,151 shares of company stock valued at $12,519,340. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

GDDY stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

