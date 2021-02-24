GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Decreased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,151 shares of company stock worth $12,519,340. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

