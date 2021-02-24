Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 8.7%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 4,755,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,735,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. William Blair lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Gogo alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $92,198.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,553,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,852,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,125,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.