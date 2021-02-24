GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $640,887.36

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One GokuMarket Credit token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $640,887.36 and $607,669.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.00358000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,950,000 tokens. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.