Goldcoin Market Cap Hits $3.74 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0898 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $1,208.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.00361467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

