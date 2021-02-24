Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) Shares Down 1.9%

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 134,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 124,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The company has a market cap of C$168.97 million and a P/E ratio of -15.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

About Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

