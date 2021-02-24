Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.69

Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.69 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.29 ($0.10). Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 266,081 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of £12.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.69.

Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

