Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 102,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 272,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

