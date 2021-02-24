Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Trading 14.2% Higher

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) traded up 14.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $3.94. 707,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 106,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 42,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,656.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,807,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,104.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $59,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $146,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.