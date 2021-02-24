Goose Finance (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.78 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Goose Finance has a market cap of $58.78 million and $65.26 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 164.5% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $135.60 or 0.00269011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.05 or 0.00787683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00031095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058895 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.45 or 0.04573595 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 434,466 coins and its circulating supply is 433,453 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

Goose Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

