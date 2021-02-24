Goose Finance Hits Market Cap of $62.03 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Goose Finance has a market cap of $62.03 million and approximately $44.27 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 52.3% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $134.59 or 0.00268844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.00720447 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00032356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00038167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00059784 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 461,621 coins and its circulating supply is 460,870 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

