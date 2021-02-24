Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ:GHVI) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.55. 3,257,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,855,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Gores Holdings VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

