GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.
GR Engineering Services Company Profile
