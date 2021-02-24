GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

GR Engineering Services Company Profile

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design, procurement, and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas.

