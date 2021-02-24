Graft Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Graft has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $297,804.72 and $173.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

