Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.L) (LON:GTE) Shares Up 2.3%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.L) (LON:GTE)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89). Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £249.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.57.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.L) Company Profile (LON:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

