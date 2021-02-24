Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.29

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 1076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Granite Construction currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,759,000 after buying an additional 196,764 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Granite Construction by 1,090.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Granite Construction by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

