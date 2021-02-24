Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) rose 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 532,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 445,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

GPMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

