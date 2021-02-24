Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) rose 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 532,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 445,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.
GPMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.
Featured Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.