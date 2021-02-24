Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.68

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$76.68 and traded as low as C$73.65. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$73.70, with a volume of 200,392 shares.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.68.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

