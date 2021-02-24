Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

Grasim Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Grasim Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grasim Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.