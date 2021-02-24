Graviocoin Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $956.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00362963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

