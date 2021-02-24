Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.65

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.65 and traded as high as C$42.67. Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) shares last traded at C$42.34, with a volume of 270,258 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.65. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,840.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.74.

In related news, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 35,000 shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,000.

About Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

