Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 533,365 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 533,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

