Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

IDXX stock opened at $525.22 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,898 shares of company stock valued at $22,009,501. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

