Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,272 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Crane worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC raised its position in Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 16.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Crane by 76.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CR stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

