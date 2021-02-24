Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after buying an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,211,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $2,850,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,375 shares of company stock worth $10,237,947. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

