Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157,484 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of bluebird bio worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

BLUE opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

