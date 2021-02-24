Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.85 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,306 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,939,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,349 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.