Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,489 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Realogy worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 60,138 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 103,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 217,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

