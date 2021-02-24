Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 410,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.