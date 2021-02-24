Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $5.25 Million in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,421,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of New York Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. Maxim Group raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

NYMT opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

