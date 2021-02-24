Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,172.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

