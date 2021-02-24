Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 989.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 294,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after buying an additional 267,622 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 121,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

AMT stock opened at $223.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

