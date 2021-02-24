Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of LivePerson worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in LivePerson by 19.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LivePerson by 31.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,451 shares of company stock worth $24,732,579. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.