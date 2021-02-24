Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 902 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $132.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

