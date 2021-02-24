Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 9,114 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.08 and a 200-day moving average of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.