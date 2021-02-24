Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 9,568 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Cactus worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 21.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 236.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

In other Cactus news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,979.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.