Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,526 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FDX stock opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.02. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

