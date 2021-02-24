Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 50,246 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Investors Bancorp worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.