Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.11

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 11617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $104,212.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,355 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 22,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $258,196.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,628.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,933 shares of company stock worth $1,014,394. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

