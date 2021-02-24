Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.07

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.07 and last traded at C$32.34, with a volume of 2112263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The stock has a market cap of C$30.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director James Mahase Singh purchased 1,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$528,345. Also, Director Arshil Jamal purchased 23,100 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$627,338.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at C$627,338.25.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

