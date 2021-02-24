Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) (LON:GWMO) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Shares of Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) (LON:GWMO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 13,891,678 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £7.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) Company Profile

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It primarily holds interests in 247 full and 5 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 21 square kilometers in Black Mountain Claim Group; 119 full and 12 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 9.9 square kilometers in Huntoon Claim Group; and 428 claims covering an area of approximately 35.5 square kilometers in Golconda Fault Line Claims located in Nevada.

