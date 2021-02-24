Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

In related news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

