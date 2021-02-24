Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) were down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 37,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 40,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

Green Hygienics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, intends to cultivate and process industrial hemp for extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings Inc was founded in 2008 and is based in Poway, California.

