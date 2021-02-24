Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 120 ($1.57). HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 159 ($2.08).

Shares of GNC stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 153.80 ($2.01). 6,981,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21. The firm has a market cap of £809.78 million and a P/E ratio of -59.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.35. Greencore Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.20 ($3.16).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

