Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading 9.1% Higher

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.34. 290,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,050,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

