Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.42

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $8.08. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 104,133 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $281.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

