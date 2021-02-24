GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading Up 6.4%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 441,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 704,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group increased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.94 million and a P/E ratio of -202.22.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

