Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Up 7.9%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.59. 1,987,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,949,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

In other Greenpro Capital news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

