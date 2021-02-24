Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Greif has raised its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Greif alerts:

GEF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 309,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,587. Greif has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545 in the last 90 days. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.